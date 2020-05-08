K League highlights: Jeonbuk edges past Suwon

K League champion Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors kicked off its title defence with a 1-0 win over Suwon Samsung Bluewings in Friday’s 2020 season opener.

Korean football’s legendary 41-year-old striker Lee Dong-gook grabbed the winner with a late header from Son Jun-ho's corner. Full match report - K League: Football makes surreal return as Jeonbuk beats Suwon 1-0

Here are the match highlights: