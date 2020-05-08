Football Football K League highlights: Jeonbuk edges past Suwon K League champion Jeonbuk kicked off its title defence with a 1-0 win over Suwon in Friday’s season opener. Team Sportstar 08 May, 2020 20:06 IST Action from K League match between Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors and Suwon Samsung Bluewings. - Twitter @kleague Team Sportstar 08 May, 2020 20:06 IST K League champion Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors kicked off its title defence with a 1-0 win over Suwon Samsung Bluewings in Friday’s 2020 season opener. READ: South Korea's K League: When and where to watch Korean football’s legendary 41-year-old striker Lee Dong-gook grabbed the winner with a late header from Son Jun-ho's corner. Full match report - K League: Football makes surreal return as Jeonbuk beats Suwon 1-0 Here are the match highlights: Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos