Keisuke Honda to step down from Cambodia role after Southeast Asian Games

Former Japan international Keisuke Honda will step down as general manager of Cambodia’s national team after the Southeast Asian Games in May.

Reuters
04 January, 2023 10:53 IST
Honda, who represented Japan at the World Cup in 2010, 2014 and 2018 and was a 2011 Asian Cup winner, has been working with the Cambodians since August 2018. | Photo Credit: Robert Cianflone

Former Japan international Keisuke Honda will step down as general manager of Cambodia’s national team after the Southeast Asian Games in May, the country’s football federation said.

Honda, who represented Japan at the World Cup in 2010, 2014 and 2018 and was a 2011 Asian Cup winner, has been working with the Cambodians since August 2018. Cambodia lost 3-1 to Thailand on Monday to exit the Asean Championship.

Honda will work with the country’s Under-22 squad to prepare for the SEA Games, which Cambodia will host from May 5-17, before his departure.

