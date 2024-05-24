MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Navas announces his retirement from the Costa Rica national team after 16 years and 3 World Cups

Navas, considered the best goalkeeper in Costa Rican history, led his national team to the quarterfinals in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. He also played in Russia in 2018 and Qatar in 2022.

Published : May 24, 2024 08:04 IST , San Jose - 2 MINS READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: Real Madrid’s Keylor Navas (L) before the La Liga match against Rayo Vallecano.
FILE PHOTO: Real Madrid’s Keylor Navas (L) before the La Liga match against Rayo Vallecano. | Photo Credit: JAVIER BARBANCHO/ REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Real Madrid’s Keylor Navas (L) before the La Liga match against Rayo Vallecano. | Photo Credit: JAVIER BARBANCHO/ REUTERS

Veteran goalkeeper Keylor Navas announced on Thursday he plans to retire from the Costa Rica national team after 16 years and over 100 international matches, including appearances in three World Cup tournaments.

The 37-year-old Navas made the announcement through his official social media accounts with a video where he described his career highlights.

“I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for all the memories we have made. Together we have made history, facing the best players in the world, raising the name of Costa Rica to the highest level,” Navas said.

Navas, considered the best goalkeeper in Costa Rican history, led his national team to the quarterfinals in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. He also played in Russia in 2018 and Qatar in 2022.

Navas played with Real Madrid where he won the Champions League three times in a row. With Real Madrid, Navas also won one Spanish league title and one Copa del Rey.

ALSO READ: Lucas Paqueta charged with breaching betting rules by intentionally receiving cards in matches

After playing for five seasons in Spain he signed with Paris Saint-Germain in France, where he played four seasons.

Navas was expected to play with Costa Rica in the next Copa América but it was not clear if he plans to play in the tournament and then retire from the team. The Associated Press has contacted the Costa Rican Soccer Federation in an attempt to clarify the situation.

“I leave with a heartful of gratitude and my eyes looking forward, always carrying the name of our beloved Costa Rica,” Navas said. “A small country in territory but big in heart. It’s a difficult feeling to assimilate. This stage of my life with the national team has come to an end.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Costa Rica /

Keylor Navas /

Real Madrid /

Paris Saint-Germain

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIH Pro League 2023-24: Indian men, women lose to Belgium in European leg
    Team Sportstar
  2. Navas announces his retirement from the Costa Rica national team after 16 years and 3 World Cups
    AP
  3. Struggling Ajax hires Nice coach Francesco Farioli on 3-year contract
    AP
  4. WI vs SA, 1st T20I: King leads West Indies to 28-run win over South Africa
    AFP
  5. SRH vs RR: What happened the last time Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad played each other in IPL playoff?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Navas announces his retirement from the Costa Rica national team after 16 years and 3 World Cups
    AP
  2. Struggling Ajax hires Nice coach Francesco Farioli on 3-year contract
    AP
  3. Saudi Pro League: 10-man Al Nassr draws against Al Riyadh after late equaliser, Ronaldo misses big chances
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ten Hag vows to save Manchester United project by winning FA Cup
    AFP
  5. Al Riyadh vs Al Nassr highlights, RIY 2-2 NAS, Saudi Pro League 2023-24: Ronaldo misses big chances, Al-Nemer scores stoppage time leveller
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIH Pro League 2023-24: Indian men, women lose to Belgium in European leg
    Team Sportstar
  2. Navas announces his retirement from the Costa Rica national team after 16 years and 3 World Cups
    AP
  3. Struggling Ajax hires Nice coach Francesco Farioli on 3-year contract
    AP
  4. WI vs SA, 1st T20I: King leads West Indies to 28-run win over South Africa
    AFP
  5. SRH vs RR: What happened the last time Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad played each other in IPL playoff?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment