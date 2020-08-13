Football Football Kosovo team forfeits Champions League game over virus cases UEFA said on Wednesday KF Drita must forfeit its preliminary round game in the 2020-21 competition and awarded it as a 3-0 win for Northern Ireland’s champion Linfield. PTI Nyon (Switzerland) 13 August, 2020 10:28 IST UEFA’s updated Champions League rules and protocol for playing games safely hold teams responsible if they cannot fulfil qualifying fixtures. - AP Photo PTI Nyon (Switzerland) 13 August, 2020 10:28 IST A club from Kosovo had to forfeit its Champions League qualifier because players tested positive for COVID-19, the first time UEFA had to make such a ruling during the pandemic.UEFA said on Wednesday KF Drita must forfeit its preliminary round game in the 2020-21 competition and awarded it as a 3-0 win for Northern Ireland’s champion Linfield.The teams could not play a scheduled game on Tuesday at an empty stadium next to UEFA’s headquarters after the Drita squad was put into quarantine by local public authorities.Two players had tested positive for COVID-19 in Switzerland since last Thursday and exposed other players to infection.READ: Werner's decision not to play in the Champions League: Leipzig sporting director UEFA’s updated Champions League rules and protocol for playing games safely hold teams responsible if they cannot fulfil qualifying fixtures.An urgent ruling was given by the chairman of UEFA’s appeals committee, Pedro Tom of Spain, because the next round is pending.Linfield now advances to play Legia Warsaw in a single-leg game in Poland next Tuesday.The Linfield-Drita game was just the third game scheduled in the 2020-21 competition.The qualifying rounds are overlapping with the final knockout stages of the 2019-20 edition which resumed Wednesday at the quarterfinals. AP SSC SSC 08130948 Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos