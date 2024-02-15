Kylian Mbappe tells PSG officials he plans to leave when contract expires in June - reports

According to reports, Kylian Mbappe has communicated with the club directors and officials that he wishes to leave the French club when his contract expires later this year.

Although the terms are yet to be finalised, an official announcement is expected by the club in the coming months.

The 25-year-old, who joined the club from Monaco in 2017, had extended his contract in 2022 until 2024 but last summer declined to activate a clause allowing him to stay another year at PSG.

It seems like Real Madrid is the most likely destination for the French superstar since the saga of him joining Los Blancos started in 2017.

Real Madrid wanted to sign the then wunderkind when he was making big waves in Monaco, however, PSG hijacked that deal and the forward is still playing his football at Parc des Princes.

In 2021, Real Madrid began talks with PSG and made several offers, but the club decided to keep its star in its ranks. In the following year, Mbappe signed a new contract of two years with an option to extend to a third year which he decided against later in 2023.

Now that, Mbappe has reportedly shown his intent about leaving the club, Real Madrid could finalise the pre-contractual agreements with the World Cup winner and more news could come in the following weeks as we move towards the business end of the 2023-24 European football season.