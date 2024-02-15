MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Kylian Mbappe tells PSG officials he plans to leave when contract expires in June - reports

According to reports, Kylian Mbappe has communicated withe club directors and officials that he wishes to leave the French club when his contract expires later this year.

Published : Feb 15, 2024 22:26 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
PSG’s Kylian Mbappe during the Champions League round of 16 first leg against Real Sociedad
PSG’s Kylian Mbappe during the Champions League round of 16 first leg against Real Sociedad | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

PSG’s Kylian Mbappe during the Champions League round of 16 first leg against Real Sociedad | Photo Credit: AP

According to reports, Kylian Mbappe has communicated with the club directors and officials that he wishes to leave the French club when his contract expires later this year.

Although the terms are yet to be finalised, an official announcement is expected by the club in the coming months.

The 25-year-old, who joined the club from Monaco in 2017, had extended his contract in 2022 until 2024 but last summer declined to activate a clause allowing him to stay another year at PSG.

It seems like Real Madrid is the most likely destination for the French superstar since the saga of him joining Los Blancos started in 2017.

Real Madrid wanted to sign the then wunderkind when he was making big waves in Monaco, however, PSG hijacked that deal and the forward is still playing his football at Parc des Princes.

In 2021, Real Madrid began talks with PSG and made several offers, but the club decided to keep its star in its ranks. In the following year, Mbappe signed a new contract of two years with an option to extend to a third year which he decided against later in 2023.

Now that, Mbappe has reportedly shown his intent about leaving the club, Real Madrid could finalise the pre-contractual agreements with the World Cup winner and more news could come in the following weeks as we move towards the business end of the 2023-24 European football season.

Related stories

Related Topics

Kylian Mbappe /

PSG /

Ligue 1 2023-24 /

Ligue 1 /

Real Madrid

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Kylian Mbappe tells PSG officials he plans to leave when contract expires in June - reports
    Team Sportstar
  2. FIH Pro League 2023-24: India goes down 6-4 against Australia
    Uthra Ganesan
  3. Jenson Brooksby has his doping ban reduced, can play in March
    AP
  4. ISL 2023-24: East Bengal signs former La Liga centre-back Aleksandar Pantic
    Team Sportstar
  5. Maria Sakkari’s coach says they are splitting up after six years working together
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Kylian Mbappe tells PSG officials he plans to leave when contract expires in June - reports
    Team Sportstar
  2. Arsenal vs Manchester United to break Women’s Super League attendance record
    Reuters
  3. Ligue 1: PSG winger Barcola emerging as a key player in Luis Enrique’s side, eyes Les Blues debut
    AP
  4. La Liga 2023-24: Barcelona faces tricky game at Celta Vigo before focusing on Napoli trip
    AP
  5. South Korea football officials recommend firing coach Klinsmann
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Kylian Mbappe tells PSG officials he plans to leave when contract expires in June - reports
    Team Sportstar
  2. FIH Pro League 2023-24: India goes down 6-4 against Australia
    Uthra Ganesan
  3. Jenson Brooksby has his doping ban reduced, can play in March
    AP
  4. ISL 2023-24: East Bengal signs former La Liga centre-back Aleksandar Pantic
    Team Sportstar
  5. Maria Sakkari’s coach says they are splitting up after six years working together
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment