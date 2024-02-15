MagazineBuy Print

Premier League 2023-24: Man United’s Shaw doubtful for Luton as Ten Hag hopes for recovery by Sunday

The England defender was substituted at halftime as a precaution after a hamstring injury in August kept him out for months. He has played in 11 league games for United this season.

Published : Feb 15, 2024 21:31 IST , BENGALURU - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Manchester United’s English defender Luke Shaw in the Premier League
Manchester United’s English defender Luke Shaw in the Premier League | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Manchester United’s English defender Luke Shaw in the Premier League | Photo Credit: AFP

Luke Shaw is doubtful for Manchester United’s game at Luton Town on Sunday after his injury during the 2-1 win at Aston Villa last weekend, but manager Erik ten Hag is confident he will be available for the trip.

The England defender was substituted at halftime as a precaution after a hamstring injury in August kept him out for months. The 28-year-old has played in 11 league games for United this season.

“He is doubtful for the weekend but we are positive he can make it... we are working to Sunday,” the manager told reporters on Thursday.

“Aaron Wan-Bissaka will take some weeks because he picked up another injury in training last week... Mason Mount and Tyrell Malacia will take some more weeks,” Ten Hag added.

Sixth-placed United have won its last three league matches to close the gap on the top four but Ten Hag warned his side not to be complacent against 17th-placed Luton.

“We have to play our best because we’ve seen their performances across the season are really good and they are improving. I have a lot of respect for this team,” he said.

ALSO READ | Bayern Munich condems racist comments directed at Upamecano on social media after Lazio loss

The Dutch coach also said the players are aligned with the ambition for the club of British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, whose acquisition of a 25% stake in United was given the green light by the FA on Wednesday.

“You see and you feel that ambition, brings a mood and a spirit,” said Ten Hag.

“We want to win and achieve the highest. We have to make strategies and execute them to prove the ambitions.”

Related Topics

Luke Shaw /

Luton Town /

Manchester United /

Premier League /

Erik ten Hag /

Premier League 2023-24

