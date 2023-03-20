Football

La Liga: Relegation-destined Elche sack coach Pablo Machin

AFP
MADRID 20 March, 2023 17:06 IST
FILE PHOTO: Elche’s Spanish head coach Pablo Machin during the Spanish League match.

FILE PHOTO: Elche’s Spanish head coach Pablo Machin during the Spanish League match. | Photo Credit: AFP

La Liga’s bottom club Elche sacked coach Pablo Machin on Monday after a 2-0 defeat at Real Sociedad left the team 14 points from safety.

“Pablo Machin will not continue as coach of the first team,” the club said in a statement.

Elche only ended their wait for a first league victory of the season last month after failing to win any of their opening 19 games.

Machin’s side had taken four points from their two previous matches before Sunday’s loss to Sociedad.

He is the third coach to be sacked by Elche this term, following the dismissals of Francisco Rodriguez and Jorge Almiron.

