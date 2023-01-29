La-Liga

Saul gives Atletico Madrid a hard-fought win at Osasuna

29 January, 2023
| Photo Credit: Getty Images

Atletico Madrid needed a second-half goal from substitute Saul Niguez to earn a hard-fought 1-0 away win over in-form Osasuna in La Liga on Sunday.

Saul came off the bench to score in the 74th minute on a counter-attack when Rodrigo de Paul showed great vision to see his team mate ghosting in behind Osasuna’s defence and delivered a perfectly placed long ball through.

The 28-year-old midfielder showed good composure to sprint inside the box and rifle an unstoppable shot to the goalkeeper’s left.

Atletico is fourth in the LaLiga standings on 34 points, four behind third-placed Real Sociedad, which has a game in hand and will play at second-placed Real Madrid later on Sunday. Barcelona is top on 47 points.

