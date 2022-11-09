La Liga: Ten-man Barcelona fights back to win 2-1 at Osasuna after Lewandowski sees red

Second-half goals from Pedri and Raphinha rescued 10-man Barcelona as it fought back to win 2-1 at Osasuna in La Liga on Wednesday after striker Robert Lewandowski was sent off in the first-half.

David Garcia headed Osasuna into the lead from a corner in the sixth minute and Lewandowski saw red following a second booking in the 31st.

Gerard Pique, who was on the bench, was also shown a red card at halftime after complaining to the referee.

Pedri equalised from a rebound right after the break and Raphinha came off the bench to score Barca’s winner five minutes from fulltime, with a brilliant dipping header from outside the box that looped over the goalkeeper into the net.

Barcelona will go into the World Cup break top of the standings on 37 points, five ahead of second-placed Real Madrid, which will host second-bottom Cadiz on Friday.

Osasuna is sixth on 23 points.