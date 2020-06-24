Football La-Liga La-Liga Rakitic rescues win for sluggish Barcelona The star-studded front three of Barcelona which includes Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezmann, however, failed to sparkle on Tuesday. Reuters Barcelona 24 June, 2020 03:52 IST Ivan Rakitic, second right, celebrates with his Barca teammate Lionel Messi after scoring the opening goal against Athletic Bilbao at Camp Nou on Tuesday. - AP Reuters Barcelona 24 June, 2020 03:52 IST Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic came off the bench to give his side a 1-0 win at home to Athletic Bilbao on Tuesday, averting a second consecutive draw which would have further dented the champion's La Liga title defence.Barca had slipped off the top of the table after Friday's 0-0 draw at Sevilla and put in another sluggish display at an empty Camp Nou, as the star-studded front three of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezmann failed to sparkle.As it happenedThe side finally found a way through in the 71st minute when Messi slipped the ball into the path of Rakitic, who had only been on the pitch for six minutes and kept his nerve to beat Athletic's in-form goalkeeper Unai Simon.The win took Barca to the top of the standings on 68 points although Real Madrid, on 65, will reclaim its lead due to its superior head-to-head record if it beats Real Mallorca at home on Wednesday. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos