Football EPL EPL Leicester held to goalless draw by Brighton Brighton had the opportunity to take the lead after Aaron Connolly was fouled in the box but Kasper Schmeichel denied Neal Maupay's effort from the spot. Reuters Leicester 24 June, 2020 01:10 IST Brighton and Hove Albion's Matthew Ryan clears the ball during a Premier League match against Leicester City on Tuesday. - Getty Images Reuters Leicester 24 June, 2020 01:10 IST Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel's first-half penalty save denied Brighton & Hove Albion a second win on the trot as the two teams played out a 0-0 draw in the Premier League on Tuesday.Visitor Brighton, which beat Arsenal on Saturday, had the opportunity to take the lead after James Justin fouled Aaron Connolly in the box but Schmeichel guessed correctly and dived smartly to his right to deny Neal Maupay from the penalty spot.FOLLOW | Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao, La Liga LIVE: Will Messi make it 700 on birthday? Leicester appealed for a penalty when a cross in second-half stoppage time hit Lewis Dunk's flailing arm but referee Lee Mason waved it away, a decision upheld by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).The result was 15th-placed Brighton's fourth consecutive away draw and pushed it six points clear of the relegation zone while Leicester remains in third place, four points clear of Chelsea in fourth. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos