Suarez scores as Barcelona condemns Espanyol to relegation

Barcelona kept up its pursuit of leader Real Madrid in the La Liga title race by beating city rival Espanyol 1-0 at home on Wednesday, also condemning its neighbour to relegation from the top flight.

Luis Suarez struck the only goal in the 56th minute, lashing a loose ball into the net shortly after both sides had been reduced to 10 men in a frantic start to the second half.

AS IT HAPPENED | Barcelona 1-0 Espanyol

Barca's teenage forward Ansu Fati was sent off for a reckless tackle five minutes after coming off the bench but Espanyol's numerical advantage lasted only three minutes as Pol Lozano was dismissed, also following a VAR review.

Barca, still chasing a third consecutive Spanish title, is on 76 points after 35 games while Real Madrid is top with 77 and can restore its four-point advantage when it hosts Alaves on Friday.

Espanyol, one of Spain's most prestigious clubs, was relegated for the first time since winning promotion back to La Liga in 1994. It is bottom of the table on 24 points after 35 games.