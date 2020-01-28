Football La-Liga La-Liga Bartomeu confirms Barcelona is considering Valencia's Rodrigo Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu was asked about the speculation linking Rodrigo with a move to Camp Nou, and he confirms there's an interest from the club. Sacha Pisani 28 January, 2020 14:15 IST Valencia forward Rodrigo Moreno is in Barcelona's radar following the season-ending injury to Luis Suarez. - Getty Images Sacha Pisani 28 January, 2020 14:15 IST Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu confirmed the LaLiga champion is considering a move for Valencia forward Rodrigo Moreno. Rodrigo has emerged as a target for Barca, which is in the market for attacking reinforcements after Luis Suarez's season-ending injury. Spain international Rodrigo, who netted 15 times across all competitions last term, has scored four goals for Valencia this season. Asked about the mounting speculation, Bartomeu said: "We don't talk about players from other teams. But [Rodrigo's] name is on the table of the coaches.Read: Sporting coach not sure if Man Utd target Bruno Fernandes will stay or leave "And a replacement will arrive. I do not know whether it will be from Barcelona B or from outside [the club]. "I like many players." Barca captain and six-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi was also a topic of conversation. In 2017, Messi signed a new contract with Barca until 2021 and the Spanish giant wants to extend the 32-year-old's deal. "He will be done with Barcelona when he wants. His relationship with Barcelona is forever," Bartomeu said. "He has plenty more football to play here. Leo Messi will be around for a while." Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos