Bartomeu confirms Barcelona is considering Valencia's Rodrigo

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu confirmed the LaLiga champion is considering a move for Valencia forward Rodrigo Moreno.

Rodrigo has emerged as a target for Barca, which is in the market for attacking reinforcements after Luis Suarez's season-ending injury.

Spain international Rodrigo, who netted 15 times across all competitions last term, has scored four goals for Valencia this season.

Asked about the mounting speculation, Bartomeu said: "We don't talk about players from other teams. But [Rodrigo's] name is on the table of the coaches.

"And a replacement will arrive. I do not know whether it will be from Barcelona B or from outside [the club].

"I like many players."

Barca captain and six-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi was also a topic of conversation.

In 2017, Messi signed a new contract with Barca until 2021 and the Spanish giant wants to extend the 32-year-old's deal.

"He will be done with Barcelona when he wants. His relationship with Barcelona is forever," Bartomeu said.

"He has plenty more football to play here. Leo Messi will be around for a while."