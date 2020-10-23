Football La-Liga La-Liga El Clasico: Zidane confirms Ramos' return for Barca clash Real Madrid received a boost ahead of the Clasico trip to Camp Nou after captain Sergio Ramos took part in full training on Friday. Reuters 23 October, 2020 18:53 IST Captain Sergio Ramos will return for Clasico, but Real Madrid will be without Eden Hazard, Dani Carvajal, Alvaro Odriozola and Martin Odegaard. - Getty Images Reuters 23 October, 2020 18:53 IST Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane confirmed that capain Sergio Ramos is set to return from injury when it takes on rival Barcelona in El Clasico at Camp Nou on Saturday.Ramos went off at halftime in Madrid's 1-0 La Liga defeat by minnows Cadiz last weekend and was also absent as it crumbled to a depleted Shakhtar Donetsk side on Wednesday in the Champions League. However, he took a full part in training on Friday.“He's our captain, our leader. He's over his injury, but obviously we won't take any risks. He'll be with us, you need players who are 100% fit and Sergio is,” Zidane told a news conference.Despite welcoming back Ramos, Real will be without a number of first team regulars for the trip to the Nou Camp, including Eden Hazard, Dani Carvajal, Alvaro Odriozola and Martin Odegaard. El Clasico Preview: Barcelona, Real Madrid aim for strong comeback Zidane has come under intense scrutiny over the last week, with some reports suggesting his job might be at risk should they taste defeat in Catalonia, however the Frenchman insisted he has the full backing of his players and the club's board.“I've won a lot with these players, they've won a lot for me and I'll always be with them until the end, it's they who battle, run and fight and I can feel their support,” he said.“But right now the most important thing is changing the dynamic, and we've got good games coming up to be able to do that in, and that's what makes football so great. When things go wrong, you need to show your character and quality.“... I can't deny people are saying my future is at stake, but it was the same last year and it was like that in my first spell here, too. I just need to do my job and forget about everything else.”Barcelona, meanwhile, has the returning Jordi Alba available for the game, but will be without long-term absentees Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Samuel Umtiti. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos