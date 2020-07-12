Lionel Messi's best assists for FC Barcelona in La Liga

There is no record that seems beyond the reach of FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi. With the 1-0 win over Real Valladolid on Saturday in which Messi set up the winner for Arturo Vidal, the Argentine notched up another milestone.

The assist was his 20th of the season adding to his league high 22 goals. He is the second player to achieve this feat since Thierry Henry for Arsenal, who recorded 24 goals and 20 assists in the 2002-03 season.

Messi also became the first player since his former teammate Xavi Hernandez to claim 20 assists in a La Liga season.

Here we have a compilation of his best assists of his La Liga career.