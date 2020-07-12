Football La-Liga La-Liga Lionel Messi's best assists for FC Barcelona in La Liga Messi became only the second player since Thierry Henry in 2003 to achieve the feat of scoring and setting up 20-plus goals in a major European League. Team Sportstar 12 July, 2020 18:52 IST Lionel Messi during Barcelona's win over Real Valladolid. - AP Team Sportstar 12 July, 2020 18:52 IST There is no record that seems beyond the reach of FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi. With the 1-0 win over Real Valladolid on Saturday in which Messi set up the winner for Arturo Vidal, the Argentine notched up another milestone.READ | La Liga: Sloppy Barcelona beats Valladolid 1-0 to stay on Real Madrid's heels The assist was his 20th of the season adding to his league high 22 goals. He is the second player to achieve this feat since Thierry Henry for Arsenal, who recorded 24 goals and 20 assists in the 2002-03 season.Messi also became the first player since his former teammate Xavi Hernandez to claim 20 assists in a La Liga season.Here we have a compilation of his best assists of his La Liga career. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos