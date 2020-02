Rakitic thought about leaving Barca in January

Ivan Rakitic admitted he considered leaving La Liga champion Barcelona in January as the midfielder appeared to take aim at the club's board.

Rakitic was heavily linked to Serie A duo Juventus and Inter before the transfer window closed, while Manchester United was also reportedly interested.

It came as Rakitic was reportedly offered to Paris Saint-Germain as part of a deal to prise Neymar back to Camp Nou at the start of the season.

After Sunday's 2-1 win over Levante, Croatia veteran Rakitic vented his frustration.

"I thought about leaving in the January window," Rakitic, who played the entire game, said post-match.

"The treatment of [former head coach Ernesto] Valverde's staff wasn't the best. They were bad times but it's in the past now. I can say very clearly that there were things that I didn't like."

Ansu Fati's brace ensured Barca stayed within three points of leader and rival Real Madrid after 22 matches.

Rakitic has made 16 La Liga appearances this season, and 24 across all competitions.