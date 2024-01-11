MagazineBuy Print

Girona can move ahead in the Spanish league race with title rivals in Saudi Arabia for Super Cup

Girona aims to keep up its surprising title challenge when it visits lowly Almeria to start the second half of LA Liga 2023-24 season on Sunday.

Published : Jan 11, 2024 20:20 IST , BARCELONA

AP
FILE PHOTO: Girona’s Viktor Tsyhankov celebrates after scoring in La Liga 2023-24.
FILE PHOTO: Girona’s Viktor Tsyhankov celebrates after scoring in La Liga 2023-24. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Girona’s Viktor Tsyhankov celebrates after scoring in La Liga 2023-24. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

While Real Madrid vies for the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia, Girona has a chance to move ahead of its rival in the Spanish league title chase.

Girona aims to keep up its surprising title challenge when it visits lowly Almeria to start the second half of the league season on Sunday.

The Catalan club partly owned by Manchester City’s Abu Dhabi ownership and coached by Míchel Sánchez is level on points with Madrid at the top of the table.

Girona has earned 15 wins, including recent victories over both Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, in 19 rounds to go with just one loss to Madrid back in September. Those wins over the perennial contenders helped Girona open gaps of seven points over Barcelona and 10 points over Atletico.

Voting lines now open for Sportstar ACES Awards 2024

Almeria, meanwhile, sits at the bottom of the standings after having gone winless through all 19 rounds in its first season back in the topflight.

Girona has seven wins and two draws on road and leads the league in scoring with 46 goals — six more than Madrid — with Ukraine striker Artem Dobyk leading this team with 11 goals.

While Míchel’s side had proven to be deep in previously undiscovered talent, its defense has been thinned after apparently minor injuries to Éric García and David López.

“We have a deep enough team to compete in two competitions,” Míchel said after Sunday’s 2-0 win over Elche to reach the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey. “We don’t have the obligation to win either, but are excited to go for both.”

ALSO READ | Jadon Sancho returns to Dortmund on loan after being frozen out at Manchester United

Madrid is set to play in the final of the Spanish Super Cup against either Barcelona or Osasuna after it beat Atletico 5-3 after extra time in Riyadh on Wednesday. Barcelona plays Osasuna in the other semifinal on Thursday. The Super Cup participants will play their postponed league games for this round in three weeks.

BASQUE DERBY

Athletic Bilbao hosts Real Sociedad in a Basque Country derby on Saturday with the two regional rivals near the top of the table and both missing important players because of international competitions.

Sociedad will be without its top playmaker with Japan forward Takefusa Kubo playing at the Asian Cup in Qatar. Mali defender Hamari Traore and Nigeria striker Umar Sadiq will also be gone at the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

Bilbao will be without forward Iñaki Williams, who is also at the Africa Cup playing for Ghana.

Bilbao is quietly enjoying an excellent season and has risen into fourth place, level on points with Atletico, and in the mix for Spain’s Champions League berths that go to the top four finishers.

Sociedad, meanwhile, is just six points behind in sixth place and needs to avoid a loss to its top rival to stay close to the Champions League positions.

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

