La Liga: Felix hits brace on return as Atletico thrashes Osasuna

Joao Felix scored twice in his first match back from injury as Atletico Madrid ended its winless streak with a 5-0 thrashing of Osasuna on Wednesday.

Marcos Llorente, Alvaro Morata and Yannick Carrasco also scored for Atletico, which had dropped outside the Champions League places following its slump. The win which came after three straight draws helped Diego Simeone's men regain fourth place in the La Liga table.

The victory kept Atletico 15 points behind leader Barcelona - which defeated Leganes 2-0 on Tuesday - but moved the team two points behind third-place Sevilla, which drew 1-1 at Levante on Monday. Real Sociedad can get past Atletico again for fourth place if it wins at Alaves on Thursday.

Felix, who arrived from Benfica amid high expectations in the offseason as a replacement to Antoine Griezmann, controlled the action early on. He opened the scoring with a powerful right-foot shot into the top of the net in the 27th minute after picking up a loose ball inside the area. He claimed his first brace for Atletico with a close finish in the 56th minute after a pass from Diego Costa.

In the 82nd minute, Morata’s goal was initially disallowed for offside but the decision was overturned by VAR. Goals from Llorente and Carrasco added further gloss to the scoreline.

Osasuna, which had drawn at Real Sociedad in its first match after the break, stayed in 11th place. Large banners with photos of Osasuna fans covered the stands at the empty El Sadar Stadium.

Atletico next hosts Valladolid, while Osasuna visits Valencia.