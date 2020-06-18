Football La-Liga La-Liga La Liga: Felix hits brace on return as Atletico thrashes Osasuna Joao Felix was on target for Atletico Madrid as Diego Simeone's men climbed back to fourth in the La Liga with a 5-0 win over Osasuna. AP 18 June, 2020 08:57 IST Atletico Madrid players celebrate Joao Felix's second goal in the match against Osasuna. - reuters AP 18 June, 2020 08:57 IST Joao Felix scored twice in his first match back from injury as Atletico Madrid ended its winless streak with a 5-0 thrashing of Osasuna on Wednesday. Marcos Llorente, Alvaro Morata and Yannick Carrasco also scored for Atletico, which had dropped outside the Champions League places following its slump. The win which came after three straight draws helped Diego Simeone's men regain fourth place in the La Liga table.The victory kept Atletico 15 points behind leader Barcelona - which defeated Leganes 2-0 on Tuesday - but moved the team two points behind third-place Sevilla, which drew 1-1 at Levante on Monday. Real Sociedad can get past Atletico again for fourth place if it wins at Alaves on Thursday.Felix, who arrived from Benfica amid high expectations in the offseason as a replacement to Antoine Griezmann, controlled the action early on. He opened the scoring with a powerful right-foot shot into the top of the net in the 27th minute after picking up a loose ball inside the area. He claimed his first brace for Atletico with a close finish in the 56th minute after a pass from Diego Costa.In the 82nd minute, Morata’s goal was initially disallowed for offside but the decision was overturned by VAR. Goals from Llorente and Carrasco added further gloss to the scoreline.Osasuna, which had drawn at Real Sociedad in its first match after the break, stayed in 11th place. Large banners with photos of Osasuna fans covered the stands at the empty El Sadar Stadium.Atletico next hosts Valladolid, while Osasuna visits Valencia. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos