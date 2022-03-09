Lemar out for Atletico Madrid with thigh injury

Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Lemar has suffered a thigh injury, the club confirmed on Wednesday, and could miss next week's second leg against Manchester United in the Champions League.

Lemar will sit out Atletico's La Liga game against Cadiz on Friday and is doubtful for the match against United on Tuesday at Old Trafford.

The first leg finished 1-1.

"Radiological tests confirm that Lemar is suffering from a post-traumatic muscle injury in the thigh, which happened in the game against Real Betis," Atletico said in a statement.

READ: Leicester's Vardy ruled out for few weeks with knee injury

Lemar has suffered a stop-start season after sustaining injuries in September and October. He then tested positive for Covid in February.

The Frenchman's absence will be a blow against Cadiz, with Atletico looking to strengthen its hold on a place in La Liga's top four. It sits fourth, two points ahead of Betis.