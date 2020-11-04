Football La-Liga La-Liga Messi not difficult to manage, says Barca coach Koeman Barcelona manager did not agree with the opinion of his predecessor Quique Setien that club captain Lionel Messi is a difficult player to work with. Reuters 04 November, 2020 12:51 IST Ronald Koeman (Right) was appointed as the Barcelona head coach following the sacking of Quique Setien. - REUTERS Reuters 04 November, 2020 12:51 IST Former Barcelona coach Quique Setien said he found Lionel Messi a difficult player to manage but his successor Ronald Koeman enjoys a different relationship with the Argentinian forward.Messi, 33, handed Barcelona an official notice in August of his desire to terminate his contract before eventually deciding to stay in Spain for this season.Setien was sacked after Barcelona ended the 2019-20 season empty handed.“I don't agree with Setien but I respect his opinion and what he has experienced,” Koeman said ahead of Wednesday's Champions League clash against Dynamo Kyiv. Champions League: Atletico held by Lokomotiv, Gladbach crushes Shakhtar “Messi is a very good player, the best in the world. I see his ambition but he is not a player I have difficulty managing.“Every coach is different -- but for me, he is the captain and I talk to him every week about things in the dressing room and on the pitch and there is a good relationship.”Barcelona, which followed up a 5-1 thrashing of Hungary's Ferencvaros with a 2-0 win at Juventus, is top of Group G with six points. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos