La-Liga

Copa del Rey: Real Betis midfielder Nabil Fekir out of round of 16 clash against Osasuna

In its next match, Betis will also be without its starting goalkeeper Rui Silva, who has “small muscular pain”, and striker Juanmi, who has “a small pain from his ankle surgery”.

AFP
MADRID 17 January, 2023 21:17 IST
MADRID 17 January, 2023 21:17 IST
FILE PHOTO: Fekir, a French international who was not selected for the World Cup, was injured last Thursday in the Spanish Supercup semi-final against Barcelona in Riyadh.

FILE PHOTO: Fekir, a French international who was not selected for the World Cup, was injured last Thursday in the Spanish Supercup semi-final against Barcelona in Riyadh. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

In its next match, Betis will also be without its starting goalkeeper Rui Silva, who has “small muscular pain”, and striker Juanmi, who has “a small pain from his ankle surgery”.

Real Betis midfielder Nabil Fekir will miss the Copa del Rey tie against Osasuna and could be out even longer, coach Manuel Pellegrini said on Tuesday.

Also Read
Spain referees ask for semi-automated offside technology after VAR mistake in La Liga

“Fekir has a small tear in his calf. He won’t be fit for tomorrow’s game. We will see how he progresses from here,” said Pellegrini. “We can’t say much at the moment, how many weeks it could be, but for tomorrow’s match he is ruled out.”

Real Betis faces Osasuna in the last 16 on Wednesday. Their next game is at Espanyol in La Liga on Saturday.

Fekir, a French international who was not selected for the World Cup, was injured last Thursday in the Spanish Supercup semi-final against Barcelona in Riyadh.

Fekir scored a 77th minute equaliser but went off at the end of normal time. Betis lost on penalties after extra time.

Pellegrino said Betis will also be without its starting goalkeeper Rui Silva, who has “small muscular pain”, and striker Juanmi, who has “a small pain from his ankle surgery”.

Read more stories on La-Liga.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Xavi Hernandez - top quotes on the legendary Barcelona midfielder

Xavi comes home - Barca legend returns as head coach of troubled Laliga giant

Joan Laporta says he wants Xavi as Barcelona coach during his presidency

Slide shows

Barcelona vs Real Madrid: 5 players who have played for both clubs

El Clasico: Top 5 encounters between arch-rivals

Zidane touches down in Mumbai

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us