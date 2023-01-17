Copa del Rey: Real Betis midfielder Nabil Fekir out of round of 16 clash against Osasuna

Real Betis midfielder Nabil Fekir will miss the Copa del Rey tie against Osasuna and could be out even longer, coach Manuel Pellegrini said on Tuesday.

“Fekir has a small tear in his calf. He won’t be fit for tomorrow’s game. We will see how he progresses from here,” said Pellegrini. “We can’t say much at the moment, how many weeks it could be, but for tomorrow’s match he is ruled out.”

Real Betis faces Osasuna in the last 16 on Wednesday. Their next game is at Espanyol in La Liga on Saturday.

Fekir, a French international who was not selected for the World Cup, was injured last Thursday in the Spanish Supercup semi-final against Barcelona in Riyadh.

Fekir scored a 77th minute equaliser but went off at the end of normal time. Betis lost on penalties after extra time.

Pellegrino said Betis will also be without its starting goalkeeper Rui Silva, who has “small muscular pain”, and striker Juanmi, who has “a small pain from his ankle surgery”.