Real Madrid, Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao take legal action against LaLiga over CVC deal Real Madrid said the CVC deal was "an illegal transaction that causes irreparable damage to the entire Spanish football sector and flagrantly violates the most elementary principles of Spanish sports law and the La Liga statutes". Reuters 15 December, 2021 20:49 IST La Liga agreed upon a 1.994 billion euro investment from private equity fund CVC Capital Partners last week. - Getty Images Reuters 15 December, 2021 20:49 IST Real Madrid, Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao have taken legal action against LaLiga after the Spanish top flight agreed upon a 1.994 billion euro investment from private equity fund CVC Capital Partners last week, the clubs said on Wednesday.READ | Sergio Aguero announces retirement from football Real said the CVC deal was "an illegal transaction that causes irreparable damage to the entire Spanish football sector and flagrantly violates the most elementary principles of Spanish sports law and the La Liga statutes".