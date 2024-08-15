Luka Modric becomes most decorated Real Madrid player after Super Cup win; List of players with most trophies for ‘Los Blancos’

Real Madrid kicked off its season on a positive note after beating Atalanta 2-0 in the UEFA Super Cup tie at the National Stadium Warsaw on Wednesday.
Midfielder Federico Valverde gave Real the lead while star signing Kylian Mbappe fired the ball into the top corner on his debut to guide his side to a record sixth Super Cup crown.
Real went above Barcelona and AC Milan who have each won the annual match between the Champions League and Europa League winners five times.
With the trophy, midfield maestro Luka Modric secured his 27th trophy with the ‘Los Blancos’, after joining the side in 2012.
The 38-year-old Croatian established himself as the single most decorated player in Real’s history, after sharing the top spot with former captain Nacho Fernandez, who left the club last summer to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Qadsiah.
Take a look at the list of players that has won the most trophies while playing for Real Madrid:
1. Luka Modric
2. Nacho Fernandez
3. Dani Carvajal
4. Karim Benzema
5. Marcelo
6. Toni Kroos
