Luka Modric becomes most decorated Real Madrid player after Super Cup win; List of players with most trophies for ‘Los Blancos’

Take a look at the list of players that has won the most trophies while playing for Real Madrid.

Published : Aug 15, 2024 13:33 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Real Madrid’s Luka Modric celebrates with the trophy after winning the Super Cup.
Real Madrid’s Luka Modric celebrates with the trophy after winning the Super Cup. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Real Madrid’s Luka Modric celebrates with the trophy after winning the Super Cup. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Real Madrid kicked off its season on a positive note after beating Atalanta 2-0 in the UEFA Super Cup tie at the National Stadium Warsaw on Wednesday.

Midfielder Federico Valverde gave Real the lead while star signing Kylian Mbappe fired the ball into the top corner on his debut to guide his side to a record sixth Super Cup crown.

Real went above Barcelona and AC Milan who have each won the annual match between the Champions League and Europa League winners five times.

ALSO READ | Kylian Mbappe scores on debut as Real Madrid beats Atalanta 2-0 to win UEFA Super Cup

With the trophy, midfield maestro Luka Modric secured his 27th trophy with the ‘Los Blancos’, after joining the side in 2012.

The 38-year-old Croatian established himself as the single most decorated player in Real’s history, after sharing the top spot with former captain Nacho Fernandez, who left the club last summer to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Qadsiah.

Take a look at the list of players that has won the most trophies while playing for Real Madrid:

1. Luka Modric
27 - 6 UCLs, 5 Club World Cups, 5 UEFA Super Cups, 4 La-Liga titles, 2 Copa del Rey and 5 Spanish Super Cups
2. Nacho Fernandez
26 - 6 UCLs, 5 Club World Cups, 4 UEFA Super Cups, 4 La-Liga titles, 2 Copa del Rey and 5 Spanish Super Cups
3. Dani Carvajal
26 - 6 UCLs, 5 Club World Cups, 5 UEFA Super Cups, 4 La-Liga titles, 2 Copa del Rey and 4 Spanish Super Cups
4. Karim Benzema
25 - 5 UCLs, 5 Club World Cups, 4 UEFA Super Cups, 4 La-Liga titles, 3 Copa del Rey and 4 Spanish Super Cups
5. Marcelo
25 - 5 UCLs, 4 Club World Cups, 3 UEFA Super Cups, 6 La-Liga titles, 2 Copa del Rey and 5 Spanish Super Cups
6. Toni Kroos
23 - 5 UCLs, 5 Club World Cups, 4 UEFA Super Cups, 4 La-Liga titles, 1 Copa del Rey and 4 Spanish Super Cups

