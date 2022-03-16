Football La-Liga La-Liga Real Madrid to donate one million euros to help displaced in Ukraine Real said the funds would be donated to the Red Cross, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and other organisations working on the ground in Ukraine. Reuters 16 March, 2022 17:23 IST Badge of La Liga club Real Madrid. Reuters 16 March, 2022 17:23 IST La Liga club Real Madrid will donate one million euros ($1.10 million) to help those displaced in Ukraine following Russia's invasion, the La Liga leader said on Wednesday.Real said the funds would be donated to the Red Cross, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and other organisations working on the ground in Ukraine.The UNHCR said approximately 2.97 million refugees have so far fled Ukraine, roughly 7% of the country's population, since Russia's invasion began on Feb. 24. Read more stories on La-Liga. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :