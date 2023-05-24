La-Liga

Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr has red card rescinded - RFEF

The Brazilian winger was sent off in stoppage time by referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea for striking an opponent following a scuffle with Valencia players in which Vinicius appeared to be grabbed around the neck.

Reuters
Madrid 24 May, 2023 08:12 IST
Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior looks on during the La Liga against Valencia at the Mestalla stadium in Valencia on May 21, 2023. 

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior looks on during the La Liga against Valencia at the Mestalla stadium in Valencia on May 21, 2023.  | Photo Credit: AFP

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr’s red card in Sunday’s La Liga match at Valencia, in which he was also racially abused, has been rescinded, the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) said on Tuesday.

Vinicius had earlier been racially abused by fans at the Mestalla Stadium, which led to the game being halted for 10 minutes as the player pointed out people who were abusing him in the stands.

“The RFEF Competition Committee considers that the referee’s assessment was determined by the omission of the entirety of the play that took place, which affected the refereeing decision,” the federation said.

“The fact that he (the referee) was deprived of a decisive part of the facts led him to adopt an arbitrary decision. And this is because it was impossible for him to properly assess what happened.”

Seven people accused of different hate crimes against Vinicius were detained by the Spanish police earlier on Tuesday.

The RFEF also announced that it had fined the club 45,000 euros ($49,536) and that the south stand of the Valencia stadium will be partially closed for five matches.

