La-Liga The decline of La Liga in numbers Of all the top leagues, La Liga has the least shots, least passes attempted and the worst percentage of completed passes. Team Sportstar 16 March, 2020 10:29 IST The decline of La Liga in numbers Team Sportstar 16 March, 2020 10:29 IST La Liga games suspended after Madrid quarantine Champions League: Playing at Anfield with no fans would be unfair on Liverpool - Simeone Zidane takes responsibility for Real Madrid's 'worst game of the season' LaLiga considering El Clasico behind closed doors More Videos VAR - What do the managers think? Barcelona coach refuses to get “into Messi’s life” after Abidal row Real Madrid has the best players in the world - Zinedine Zidane Five Things - Bilbao out to end Bernabeu hoodoo Protestors clash with police after El Clasico in Barcelona Barcelona fans call for Valverde to go after El Clasico draw Ernesto Valverde: El Clasico always brings intensity Luis Suarez vs Karim Benzema - who will decide El Clasico?