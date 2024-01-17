MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Xavi threatens ‘to pack his bags’ if Barcelona players no longer follow him

After a 4-1 drubbing at the hands of Real Madrid in the Super Cup, the former Barcelona player said that he would resign from the coaching role if his players were unhappy with him.

Published : Jan 17, 2024 19:58 IST , SALAMANCA - 1 MIN READ

AFP
FC Barcelona coach Xavi during a press conference.
FC Barcelona coach Xavi during a press conference. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FC Barcelona coach Xavi during a press conference. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Under-pressure Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez said on Wednesday he would resign if his squad no longer believed in him following last weekend’s heavy Spanish Super Cup final loss to Real Madrid.

Barcelona was hammered 4-1 by Madrid on Sunday and sits eight points off leader Girona in the La Liga table. Defensively the Catalans have struggled this year which is in stark contrast to last season’s Liga success.

They have conceded 22 goals at the halfway stage of the league season after shipping only 20 in the whole of the 2022-23 campaign.

“The day my players no longer follow me, I’ll pack my bags and leave,” Xavi told reporters.

“If I hadn’t won La Liga last year I wouldn’t be here. When someone tells me there’s a problem, I’ll leave. I love this club. I’m here to bring something to it. If I don’t do it, I’ll go home,” the former Barca captain added.

The 43-year-old returned to the Spanish champions in 2021 after a spell as Al Sadd boss.

On Thursday, Barcelona faces third-tier Unionistas in the last 16 of the Copa del Rey before playing Napoli in the first leg of the same stage in the Champions League in February.

“When the owners signed me from Qatar, they said it was one of the worst moments in the club’s history,” Xavi said.

“And we’re in the process of changing things. I’m calm, I have three titles to win. I think we’re closer to success than failure,” the ex-midfielder added.

Related stories

Related Topics

Xavi Hernandez /

Barcelona /

Real Madrid /

La Liga 2023-24 /

Copa del Rey

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League PKL Season 10 Live Score: Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Giants; Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers - Updates, injury news, statistics
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs AFG, 3rd T20I Live Score: India 65/4; Rohit Sharma, Rinku Singh rebuild innings vs Afghanistan
    Team Sportstar
  3. Xavi threatens ‘to pack his bags’ if Barcelona players no longer follow him
    AFP
  4. British tennis writer Mike Dickson dies in Melbourne while covering the Australian Open
    AP
  5. Djokovic survives Popyrin scare to reach Australian Open third round
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on La-Liga

  1. Xavi threatens ‘to pack his bags’ if Barcelona players no longer follow him
    AFP
  2. Super League is neither open nor fair, La Liga head
    Reuters
  3. La Liga leader Girona held to 0-0 draw at last-place Almeria
    AP
  4. La Liga 2023-24: Girona goes top despite stumble at winless Almeria
    AFP
  5. Girona can move ahead in the Spanish league race with title rivals in Saudi Arabia for Super Cup
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League PKL Season 10 Live Score: Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Giants; Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers - Updates, injury news, statistics
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs AFG, 3rd T20I Live Score: India 65/4; Rohit Sharma, Rinku Singh rebuild innings vs Afghanistan
    Team Sportstar
  3. Xavi threatens ‘to pack his bags’ if Barcelona players no longer follow him
    AFP
  4. British tennis writer Mike Dickson dies in Melbourne while covering the Australian Open
    AP
  5. Djokovic survives Popyrin scare to reach Australian Open third round
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment