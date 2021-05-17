Football Football Leicester City suffers blow in defence with Jonny Evans out of Chelsea match Evans was forced off in the first half of Leicester's 1-0 victory over Chelsea in the FA Cup final on Saturday Reuters 17 May, 2021 18:17 IST Jonny Evans will miss Premier League trip to Chelsea due to foot injury. - Pool via Reuters Reuters 17 May, 2021 18:17 IST Leicester City defender Jonny Evans will miss Tuesday's Premier League trip to Chelsea due to foot injury, manager Brendan Rodgers has said.Evans was forced off in the first half of Leicester's 1-0 victory over Chelsea in the FA Cup final on Saturday, and Rodgers is hoping to have the experienced centre half back for the final day of the Premier League season on Sunday.READ | Neville backs independent regulator idea in open joint letter "Jonny won't play in the (Chelsea) game, he'll struggle for that," Rodgers said on Monday. "We'll see what he's like for next weekend, but he won't be involved tomorrow."Evans has made 28 league appearances for third-placed Leicester this season. Rodgers' team is two points ahead of fourth-placed Chelsea heading into Tuesday's game and end its season with a home game against Tottenham Hotspur. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.