Ligue 1: No need to dip into transfer market, says PSG coach Enrique

Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique says he doesn’t need to replenish his squad in the transfer market despite the French champion missing a number of players.

“I don’t need anything, I’ve already got enough good players,” said the Spaniard, on Saturday.

But he left the door open to new arrivals at the Parc des Princes if the right opportunity came along.

“But with the management we are open to improving the team during each transfer window,” stated Luis Enrique at a press conference on the eve of PSG’s Ligue 1 trip to Lens.

“During the transfer window we remain on the ball, open - but we don’t need anyone,” he observed, after the club’s signing of Brazilian defender Lucas Beraldo on January 1.

Of Beraldo he said: “Inevitably he needs time to adapt. Over there (Brazil) it’s summer, here it’s winter. He’s doing well, and is very mature for his age (20).

“We are a family at this club, and are trying to get him settled in as quickly as possible.”

Another Brazilian, midfielder Gabriel Moscardo, is expected at PSG but has yet to put pen to paper on a deal after undergoing foot surgery.

PSG has several players injured, including defender Milan Skriniar, while full-back Achraf Hakimi is away on Africa Cup of Nations duty with Morocco and South Korean attacking midfielder Lee Kang-In is at the Asian Cup.

Also missing, injured, are Presnel Kimpembe and Nuno Mendes.

PSG resumes its Ligue 1 title bid after the winter break against last season’s runners-up Lens as the focus sharpens increasingly on the future of France captain Kylian Mbappe.

The league’s top scorer for each of the past five seasons, Mbappe’s contract runs out at the end of June and he is free to sign an agreement to join a new club for the 2024-25 campaign.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi reiterated his stance last week that the club is the best place for the 25-year-old amid endless speculation he will join Real Madrid in the summer.

Mbappe was in trigger-happy mood last weekend, netting a hat-trick as PSG blew away its sixth-tier French Cup rivals Revel 9-0.