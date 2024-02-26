Ligue 1: PSG’s Ramos replaces Mbappe and nets late equaliser against Rennes

Paris St Germain striker Goncalo Ramos came off the bench to replace Kylian Mbappe and rescued a point for the Ligue 1 leaders with a last-gasp penalty that salvaged a 1-1 draw against Stade Rennais at Parc des Princes on Sunday.

PSG, now unbeaten in its last 18 Ligue 1 matches, has 54 points from 23 games and an 11-point lead over second-placed Brest, who won 3-0 at Strasbourg on Saturday.

Mbappe, linked with a move to Real Madrid, had an uneventful night before being taken off in the 65th minute.

The France captain, who leads the Ligue 1 scoring charts this season with 21 goals, made way for Ramos, who was brought down by goalkeeper Steve Mandanda for the penalty.

“We have to get used to not playing with Kylian, sooner or later it’s going to happen,” PSG manager Luis Enrique told reporters. “When I consider it appropriate, he will play or not play, as all coaches do with their players.

“I want maximum competitiveness for next season. I want every starting player in this PSG team to think that this is a great opportunity. That’s what I’m looking for this season and next season.”

Rennes, who had a chance to extend its winning streak to seven matches, took the lead in the 33rd minute thanks to a bursting run by Amine Gouiri before slotting the ball in the top-right corner.

They looked set to walk away with all three points before substitute Ramos converted a penalty in time added on. PSG was handed the penalty following a VAR review.

PSG next visits third-placed AS Monaco, who have 41 points, in Ligue 1 on Friday. Rennes, who is seventh with 35 points, travel to fourth-tier club Le Puy Foot 43 Auvergne in the Coupe de France quarter-finals on Thursday.