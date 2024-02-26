MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ligue 1: PSG’s Ramos replaces Mbappe and nets late equaliser against Rennes

Goncalo Ramos saves PSG with last-minute penalty to secure 1-1 draw against Stade Rennais at Parc des Princes.

Published : Feb 26, 2024 07:49 IST , PARIS - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
PSG’s Goncalo Ramos scores his side’s opening goal from penalty spot during the French League One match between Paris Saint-Germain and Rennes.
PSG’s Goncalo Ramos scores his side’s opening goal from penalty spot during the French League One match between Paris Saint-Germain and Rennes. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

PSG’s Goncalo Ramos scores his side’s opening goal from penalty spot during the French League One match between Paris Saint-Germain and Rennes. | Photo Credit: AP

Paris St Germain striker Goncalo Ramos came off the bench to replace Kylian Mbappe and rescued a point for the Ligue 1 leaders with a last-gasp penalty that salvaged a 1-1 draw against Stade Rennais at Parc des Princes on Sunday.

PSG, now unbeaten in its last 18 Ligue 1 matches, has 54 points from 23 games and an 11-point lead over second-placed Brest, who won 3-0 at Strasbourg on Saturday.

Mbappe, linked with a move to Real Madrid, had an uneventful night before being taken off in the 65th minute.

The France captain, who leads the Ligue 1 scoring charts this season with 21 goals, made way for Ramos, who was brought down by goalkeeper Steve Mandanda for the penalty.

“We have to get used to not playing with Kylian, sooner or later it’s going to happen,” PSG manager Luis Enrique told reporters. “When I consider it appropriate, he will play or not play, as all coaches do with their players.

“I want maximum competitiveness for next season. I want every starting player in this PSG team to think that this is a great opportunity. That’s what I’m looking for this season and next season.”

Rennes, who had a chance to extend its winning streak to seven matches, took the lead in the 33rd minute thanks to a bursting run by Amine Gouiri before slotting the ball in the top-right corner.

They looked set to walk away with all three points before substitute Ramos converted a penalty in time added on.  PSG was handed the penalty following a VAR review.

PSG next visits third-placed AS Monaco, who have 41 points, in Ligue 1 on Friday. Rennes, who is seventh with 35 points, travel to fourth-tier club Le Puy Foot 43 Auvergne in the Coupe de France quarter-finals on Thursday.

Related Topics

Goncalo Ramos /

Paris Saint-Germain /

Rennes

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Inter Miami vs LA Galaxy LIVE score, MLS updates: Jovelic scores as Los Angeles takes lead; LA 1-0 MIA
    Team Sportstar
  2. Argentina’s Baez wins Rio Open title as players ask for more top tournaments in South America
    AP
  3. Ranji Trophy Live Score Quarterfinal Day 4 updates: Andhra on track for win vs MP; Mumbai takes lead vs Baroda
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs England Live Score, 4th Test: IND 40/0, needs 152 runs more to win; Rohit, Jaiswal to continue
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ligue 1: PSG’s Ramos replaces Mbappe and nets late equaliser against Rennes
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

A night full of stars

Ayon Sengupta
One of a kind: Muttiah Muralitharan, an unparallelled match-winner, was conferred with Sportstar’s first-ever International Icon Award at the Sportstar Aces Awards function in Mumbai.

Muttiah Muralitharan: In a league of his own

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Serie A: Milan loses ground in title race with home draw against Atalanta
    Reuters
  2. Serie A: Inter cruises to 4-0 win at Lecce with Martinez double
    Reuters
  3. Ligue 1: PSG’s Ramos replaces Mbappe and nets late equaliser against Rennes
    Reuters
  4. Inter Miami vs LA Galaxy LIVE score, MLS updates: Jovelic scores as Los Angeles takes lead; LA 1-0 MIA
    Team Sportstar
  5. Saudi Pro League: Ronaldo scores milestone goal as Al Nassr edges Al Shabab to keep title race alive
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Inter Miami vs LA Galaxy LIVE score, MLS updates: Jovelic scores as Los Angeles takes lead; LA 1-0 MIA
    Team Sportstar
  2. Argentina’s Baez wins Rio Open title as players ask for more top tournaments in South America
    AP
  3. Ranji Trophy Live Score Quarterfinal Day 4 updates: Andhra on track for win vs MP; Mumbai takes lead vs Baroda
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs England Live Score, 4th Test: IND 40/0, needs 152 runs more to win; Rohit, Jaiswal to continue
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ligue 1: PSG’s Ramos replaces Mbappe and nets late equaliser against Rennes
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment