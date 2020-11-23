Yazici shines as Lille cuts PSG's lead with Lorient win

Lille's Yusuf Yazici scored twice and set up another goal as it hammered Lorient 4-0 to narrow the gap with Ligue 1 leaders Paris St Germain to two points on Sunday.

Yazici scored in each half with Luiz Araujo and Jonathan David also scoring to put second-placed Lille on 22 points from 11 games after PSG lost 3-2 at AS Monaco on Friday.

Olympique Lyonnais is third on 20 points after Tino Kadewere gave the team a 1-0 win at Angers earlier on Sunday.

Montpellier is surprisingly fourth, also on 20 points, following its 4-3 home win against Racing Strasbourg.

In Lille, Turkey striker Yazici beat the offside trap to collect Jonathan Bamba's through ball and open the scoring with a low shot in the 29th minute.

He doubled the tally six minutes into the second half by latching onto a Jonathan David cross, six minutes before Araujo put the result beyond doubt with a left-footed effort after being set up by Yazici.

Canada forward David then scored his first goal for Lille from close range since joining from Gent during the close season, with one minute remaining.

The result left Lorient third from bottom on eight points after its seventh defeat of the season.

Lyon, who is not playing in Europe this season, has now won four of its last five games after Kadewere volleyed home in the 78th minute at Angers.

Montpellier, who is on a three-match winning streak, won a seven-goal thriller as Algeria striker Andy Delort scored twice against Strasbourg, who is second-bottom on six points.