Impressive Union beats Cologne 2-1 to climb to fifth place

Union Berlin's Max Kruse scored a second-half winner as the side snatched a 2-1 victory at Cologne on Sunday to stretch its record unbeaten run to seven Bundesliga matches and climb to fifth place.

Kruse scored on the rebound in the 72nd minute after Cologne goalkeeper Timo Horn saved his penalty, denying the 32-year-old forward a league record of 17 consecutive successful spot kicks.

Taiwo Awoniyi had put the in-form visitor, unbeaten on the road this season, ahead in the 27th minute before Ellyes Skhiri pulled Cologne level with a close-range effort.

The defeat means Cologne is without a win in its last 18 Bundesliga matches, matching its club record, while also equalling the club record of 10 home games without a win.

Union is on 15 points in fifth -- its best ever position -- while Cologne, which hit the woodwork with the last kick of the game, dropped to second-bottom on three after eight games.