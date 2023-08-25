Who is the bodyguard of Lionel Messi at Inter Miami? Yassine Chueko, an ex-Navy Seal and MMA fighter

Lionel Messi has made a habit of making headlines in the United States of America. He has helped Inter Miami win its first-ever silverware within just over a month of his arrival and secured a semifinal spot for the side in the U.S. Open after a win over Cincinnati.

But this time, even his bodyguard has attracted attention as he was seen sprinting along the sidelines to protect the FIFA World Cup winner from intruders on the pitch.

Peep Messi's bodyguard 😭😭 this guy follows him EVERYWHERE pic.twitter.com/IGrMSa4P77 — R  (@Lionel30i) August 24, 2023

As the Miami players celebrated the late equaliser, the bodyguard was seen keeping a watchful eye to ensure Messi, the team’s highest goalscorer in 2023, was safe from any form of danger in the match.

Who is the bodyguard of Messi?

The bodyguard of Lionel Messi goes by the name Yassine Chueko. According to La Nacion, he is a former soldier of the United States Army and has served in Iraq and Afghanistan as a Navy Seal.

Several local media houses, including the Nation, he was recommended by former England captain and co-owner of Inter Miami, David Beckham. However, he is not the only one with the responsibility to keep Mesis safe.

There is reportedly a team of 50 members, led by Chueko, which works round the clock to ensure the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner can move around safely in Miami.

Co-owner David Beckham was reportedly behind entrusting Messi’s security with Cheuko. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

“Ever since I arrived, the welcome has been impressive. It’s a city with many Latinos, and that’s why everything is easier. The Latinos are much closer, much more demonstrative, always showing affection and closeness,” Messi told reporters in a recent media interaction.

“I think that is the most important, the healthiest and the most beautiful thing in order to be able to settle in and enjoy what you do.”

Chueko’s social media presence

On social media, Chueko has shared several videos of himself, involved in Mixed Martial Arts, and also trying his hand at fights.

He has over one lakh twenty-nine thousand followers, including Messi and his former teammate at Paris Saint-Germain, Sergio Ramos.

Chueko’s last post on Instagram dates back eight weeks ago, practising his kickboxing skills in Bali, Indonesia.

Miami, led by Messi, will resume its regular Major League Soccer campaign against New York Bulls on August 27 and will then play Nashville, four days later – an opponent it beat in the Leagues Cup final to win the inaugural edition of the tournament.

As the Argentine legend continues to shine in his new-found home in Miami, it will be interesting to see how Chueko’s presence can keep him clear of intruders in the future.