Inter Miami vs Orlando City LIVE streaming info: Preview, predicted 11, when and where to watch MLS match in India?

MIA vs OC: Here’s all you need to know ahead of the Major League Soccer clash between Inter Miami and ORlando City.

Published : Mar 02, 2024 20:23 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF in action during a training session.
Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF in action during a training session. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF in action during a training session. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

PREVIEW

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami will attempt to continue their strong start to the 2024 MLS season when they host Orlando City on Saturday.

Miami (1-0-1, 4 points) opened with a 2-0 home victory over Real Salt Lake on Feb. 21. The club followed that up with a dramatic 1-1 draw at the Los Angeles Galaxy last Sunday in which Messi scored an equalizer in second-half stoppage time.

But it very easily could’ve been a less successful start. Real Salt Lake dominated much of the second half of the opener before Miami’s Diego Gomez scored an insurance goal in the 83rd minute.

The Galaxy was even more dominant in terms of the flow of play. It also let the Herons off the hook numerous times, including when Drake Callender saved Riqui Puig’s early penalty.

Read the full preview here

Predicted 11s
Inter Miami: Callender; Yedlin, Aviles, Freire, Alba; Ruiz, Busquets, Gomez; Messi, Suarez, Campana
Orlando City: Gallese; Thorhallsson, Schlegel, Jansson, Santos; Araujo, Cartagena; Torres, Lodeiro, Angulo; Enrique

Streaming/telecast information

When will Inter Miami vs Orlando City match start?

The MLS match between Inter Miami vs Orlando City will kick off on March 3, 2024 at 3:00 a.m. IST.

Where to watch the Inter Miami vs Orlando City match in India?

The MLS match between Inter Miami vs Orlando City will not be broadcast in India. The match can be live streamed on Apple TV with an MLS season pass. There will be no other live streams in India.

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
