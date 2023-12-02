MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Messi leaves door open to FIFA 2026 World Cup

Messi, who recently won his eighth Ballon d’Or, raised the World Cup almost a year ago after starring for Argentina in the final against France in Doha.

Published : Dec 02, 2023 08:23 IST , Buenos Aires - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Argentina’s Lionel Messi in action.
Argentina’s Lionel Messi in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Argentina’s Lionel Messi in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Lionel Messi is not ruling out another bid for World Cup glory with Argentina in 2026 despite acknowledging that time is working against him.

Messi, who recently won his eighth Ballon d’Or, raised the World Cup almost a year ago after starring for Argentina in the final against France in Doha.

The 36-year-old had suggested at the time that the tournament in Qatar would be his last and that he wouldn’t be around for the next tournament which will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

But having moved to Major League Soccer’s Inter Miami and continued performing for the national team in qualifiers for 2026, he says the door remains open.

“I’m not thinking about the World Cup and I’m not saying 100 percent that I won’t be there because anything can happen. Because of my age, the most normal thing is that I won’t be there. Then we’ll see,” said Messi in an interview with Argentina’s Star+.

The Argentina captain said his focus on June’s Copa America which will be held in the United States.

Also read | Mitrovic’s late brace helps seal a huge win for Al Hilal against Ronald’s Al Nassr in Saudi Pro League

“Maybe we’ll do well at the Copa America and everything will work out for us to continue. Maybe not. Realistically it’s difficult,” he said of the chance of a sixth consecutive appearance in the World Cup.

Messi said he would be “the first to know when I can be there and when I can’t. I’m also aware that I’ve gone to a lesser league. But it’s all about the personal side of things and the way you deal with it and how you compete.

“As long as I feel I’m well and can continue to contribute, I’m going to do it. Today all I’m thinking about is getting to the Copa America. After that, time will tell if I’m there or not.

“I’m going to arrive at an age that, normally, doesn’t allow me to play in the World Cup. I said I don’t think I’m going to be there. It looked like after the World Cup I was retiring and it was the opposite. Now I want to be there more than ever,” he added.

Related stories

Related Topics

Lionel Messi /

FIFA World Cup 2026

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Messi leaves door open to FIFA 2026 World Cup
    AFP
  2. Vaishali Rameshbabu becomes India’s 84th grandmaster
    Team Sportstar
  3. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Qatar unveils family of desert rodents as mascots for premier tournament in Asia
    Team Sportstar
  4. Hyderabad FC vs Mohun Bagan SG LIVE Streaming Info, ISL 2023-24: When, where to watch HFC vs MBSG, predicted lineups, preview and more
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2024 Auction: Full list of registered capped Indian players, base price
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Messi leaves door open to FIFA 2026 World Cup
    AFP
  2. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Qatar unveils family of desert rodents as mascots for premier tournament in Asia
    Team Sportstar
  3. Hyderabad FC vs Mohun Bagan SG LIVE Streaming Info, ISL 2023-24: When, where to watch HFC vs MBSG, predicted lineups, preview and more
    Team Sportstar
  4. Mitrovic’s late brace helps seal a huge win for Al Hilal against Ronald’s Al Nassr in Saudi Pro League
    Team Sportstar
  5. Aston Villa makes official complaint to UEFA after Legia Warsaw violence
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Messi leaves door open to FIFA 2026 World Cup
    AFP
  2. Vaishali Rameshbabu becomes India’s 84th grandmaster
    Team Sportstar
  3. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Qatar unveils family of desert rodents as mascots for premier tournament in Asia
    Team Sportstar
  4. Hyderabad FC vs Mohun Bagan SG LIVE Streaming Info, ISL 2023-24: When, where to watch HFC vs MBSG, predicted lineups, preview and more
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2024 Auction: Full list of registered capped Indian players, base price
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment