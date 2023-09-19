MagazineBuy Print

Liverpool will give Europa League full respect, says Klopp

Liverpool kicks off its Europa campaign with a trip to Austria’s LASK on Thursday before hosting West Ham United in the league on Sunday.

Published : Sep 19, 2023 13:26 IST , Bengaluru - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool FC.
Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool FC. | Photo Credit: NAOMI BAKER/Getty Images
infoIcon

Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool FC. | Photo Credit: NAOMI BAKER/Getty Images

Liverpool will approach the Europa League in the “right manner” and have the squad depth to be successful in both the Premier League and Europe’s second-tier competition, manager Juergen Klopp said.

Six-time European champions Liverpool missed out on the Champions League for the first time since Klopp’s first full season in 2016-17.

It reached the final of the 2016 Europa League under the German and he said reaching the title decider was the target once again.

RELATED | Pressure mounts on Man Utd boss Ten Hag as Bayern clash looms

“First and foremost, I think we all have to make sure that we all respect the competition in the right manner, that we respect the opponents in the right manner,” he told TNT Sports.

“I would love to go to the final, obviously, but I have no clue if we can reach that because there will be a lot of fantastic football teams in between us and that target, so we have to make sure we perform.”

Liverpool kicks off its Europa campaign with a trip to Austria’s LASK on Thursday before hosting West Ham United in the league on Sunday.

Klopp said that while the talent coming through Liverpool’s academy means the “future’s bright” for the club, he would not use the Europa League as a proving ground for young players.

“We have real talent there, but it is not experimental,” he added. “I think if we don’t get hit by an injury crisis then we should have enough players to field Thursday and Sunday a top team, and that’s pretty much the idea.”

Related Topics

Premier League 2023-24 /

Liverpool /

Jurgen Klopp

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

