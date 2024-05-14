MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Italian Open: Medvedev battles past Medjedovic and into last 16

Russian Medvedev will face Tommy Paul in the last 16 at the Foro Italico on Tuesday after battling past Next Gen champion Medjedovic in a gruelling clash of big hitters.

Published : May 14, 2024 08:41 IST , ROME - 3 MINS READ

AFP
Russia’s Daniil Medvedev celebrates after winning his round of 32 match against Serbia’s Hamad Medjedovic.
Russia’s Daniil Medvedev celebrates after winning his round of 32 match against Serbia’s Hamad Medjedovic. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

Russia’s Daniil Medvedev celebrates after winning his round of 32 match against Serbia’s Hamad Medjedovic. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Daniil Medvedev continued his Rome title defence with Monday’s hard-fought 7-6 (7/5), 2-6, 7-5 win over qualifier Hamad Medjedovic as the men’s tournament was left wide open by big-name exits, the latest being fourth seed Andrey Rublev.

Russian Medvedev will face Tommy Paul in the last 16 at the Foro Italico on Tuesday after battling past Next Gen champion Medjedovic in a gruelling clash of big hitters.

The second seed has a great opportunity to win his first tournament of the year but will be drained by a match which pushed three hours in length and suggested that 20-year-old Medjedovic is a far superior player than his world ranking of 121.

“I’m not really pleased. I felt like I started the match well and then in a way it was only going downhill,” said Medvedev.

“I’m happy that by not playing my best I could win and tomorrow I’m going to try to find my best tennis.”

Rome is missing the world’s top three men following Novak Djokovic’s third-round elimination on Saturday, with Italian world number two Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz both withdrawing ahead of the event.

And Russian Rublev, fresh from claiming the Madrid title, suffered a shock third-round defeat by French qualifier Alexandre Muller, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Sixth seed and reigning Monte Carlo champion Stefanos Tsitsipas is still in the fray after beating Briton Cameron Norrie in straight sets 6-2, 7-6 (7/1) but is concerned at the impact of a punishing schedule on the top players.

ALSO READ | Swiatek on course for Madrid-Rome double, faces Keys in the quarterfinals

“The extension of the days in the Masters 1000s I think plays a massive role and contributes a lot to the fact that these players are getting injured,” Tsitsipas told reporters.

Another contender is Rafael Nadal’s vanquisher and seventh seed Hubert Hurkacz, who faces Sebastian Baez on Tuesday and could be Medvedev’s quarter-final opponent.

No Sabalenka handshake

Elina Svitolina again refused to shake hands with Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka after losing their first meeting since their row at the 2023 French Open.

Belarusian second seed Sabalenka came back from a set down to win 4-6, 6-1, 7-6 (9/7) to beat Ukrainian Svitolina, who following their quarter-final at Roland Garros last year accused Sabalenka of inflaming tensions surrounding the Russia-Ukraine war by insisting on a handshake that was not going to come.

Ukrainian players have refused to shake hands with Russian and Belarusian rivals in protest at the ongoing war and Svitolina again walked straight to her chair after the match.

Sabalenka will face world number 10 Jelena Ostapenko in the quarter-finals after squeezing past two-time Rome winner Svitolina in a brilliant match for those who stayed late in the centre court stands.

The 26-year-old, who has never won in Rome but is a two-time champion on the Madrid clay, has a chance to match her 2022 run to the last four in front of a crowd who were on her side and roared with delight after she won a thrilling time break at the second time of asking.

Related stories

Related Topics

Daniil Medvedev /

Andrey Rublev /

Novak Djokovic /

Australian Open /

Aryna Sabalenka /

Elina Svitolina /

Monte Carlo Masters /

Stefanos Tsitsipas /

Hubert Hurkacz

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Italian Open: Medvedev battles past Medjedovic and into last 16
    AFP
  2. Premier League 2023-24: Duran to the rescue in 3-3 Villa thriller with Liverpool
    Reuters
  3. La Liga 2023-24: Barcelona reclaims second spot with 2-0 win over Real Sociedad
    Reuters
  4. How can Manchester City win the Premier League title race ahead of Arsenal?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Tottenham vs Manchester City LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch Premier League match?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Italian Open: Medvedev battles past Medjedovic and into last 16
    AFP
  2. Italian Open: Swiatek on course for Madrid-Rome double, faces Keys in the quarterfinals
    AP
  3. Italian Open: Osaka’s Rome run ended by Zheng in last 16
    AFP
  4. Italian Open: ‘Concerned’ Djokovic to undergo scans as shock Rome exit follows bottle drama
    AFP
  5. Italian Open: Novak Djokovic loses to Alejandro Tabilo in third round
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Italian Open: Medvedev battles past Medjedovic and into last 16
    AFP
  2. Premier League 2023-24: Duran to the rescue in 3-3 Villa thriller with Liverpool
    Reuters
  3. La Liga 2023-24: Barcelona reclaims second spot with 2-0 win over Real Sociedad
    Reuters
  4. How can Manchester City win the Premier League title race ahead of Arsenal?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Tottenham vs Manchester City LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch Premier League match?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment