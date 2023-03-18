Football

Former Liverpool midfielder Leiva retires at 36 due to heart condition

Former Liverpool and Lazio midfielder Lucas Leiva announced his retirement from football on Friday due to a heart condition, bringing the curtains down on his 17-year professional career.

Reuters
18 March, 2023 09:03 IST
18 March, 2023 09:03 IST
FILE PHOTO: Lucas Leiva during his time with Lazio is seen warming up.

FILE PHOTO: Lucas Leiva during his time with Lazio is seen warming up. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Former Liverpool and Lazio midfielder Lucas Leiva announced his retirement from football on Friday due to a heart condition, bringing the curtains down on his 17-year professional career.

Former Liverpool and Lazio midfielder Lucas Leiva announced his retirement from football on Friday due to a heart condition, bringing the curtains down on his 17-year professional career.

The 36-year-old played nearly 600 games in his club career, the majority in Europe having signed for Liverpool in 2007, before moving to Italy’s Serie A in 2017, where he played five seasons with Lazio.

Leiva returned last summer to his boyhood club Gremio, making 17 appearances and scoring three goals for the Brazilian side before being sidelined in December, when he was diagnosed with the heart issue after routine tests.

Also Read
ISL 2022-23 LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC, Indian Super League

“I would like to thank Gremio for all the support in these three months. Today I am announcing my retirement. It’s been a difficult period,” Leiva told a news conference.

“I’m ending where I’d like, not the way I’d like. But I’m sure a new cycle will begin. I had a lot of hope that it could reverse, but it was not the case. My health comes first.”

The Brazilian, who won the South American under-20 championship in 2007, also earned 24 international caps.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Messi tattoos a hit in Argentina after World Cup win

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Slide shows

League Cup Final: Manchester United vs Newcastle United in pictures

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr arrival in pictures

Pele no more: The Brazilian football legend’s life immortalised in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us