Liverpool not focused on records, says Klopp

Liverpool is on course to beat Manchester City's mark of 100 points in a Premier League campaign but the champion team is not focused on breaking records, manager Jurgen Klopp said.

Liverpool, who won 2-0 at Aston Villa on Sunday thanks to goals by Sadio Mane and Curtis Jones, needs 12 points from its final five games to beat City's tally from the 2017-18 season.

“We didn't come here and have the numbers we have because we thought about breaking records. We were always focused 100% on the game and that will not change,” said Klopp, whose side made it 17 wins out of 17 games at Anfield this season.

“If we want to have record points pretty much we have to win all the games, it's not complicated. The boys know it and it's not necessary to mention it to this group.”

Liverpool next visit 15th-placed Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday.