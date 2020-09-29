Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara tests posititve for COVID-19

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara has tested positive for COVID-19. He is currently in self-isolation.

The defending champion's latest recruit is said to have exhibited minor symptoms but is "in good health," according to a statement issued by the club.

“We have followed all the protocols to the letter and Thiago is OK. He will be self-isolating now as per the guidelines and hopefully he’ll be back with us soon," Liverpool's first-team doctor Dr Jim Moxon said.



Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara made his debut in the match against Chelsea, but was not included in the squad for the Arsenal match on Monday. Manager Jurgen Klopp earlier said that he would be fine to return after the international break.

Liverpool will welcome Arsenal again for a League Cup fourth round encounter before travelling to Aston Villa for a Premier League clash.