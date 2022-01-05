Football Football Liverpool's assistant coach Lijnders tests positive Liverpool's woes were compounded when assistant coach Pep Lijnders also returned a coronavirus positive test. Team Sportstar 05 January, 2022 15:31 IST Jurgen Klopp and his assistant Pep Lijnders have both tested positive for coronavirus. - Twitter/LFC Team Sportstar 05 January, 2022 15:31 IST Liverpool's assistant coach Pep Lijnders tested positive for coronavirus, throwing Thursday's League Cup semi-final at Arsenal into further doubt.Manager Jurgen Klopp, along with goalkeeper Alisson Becker, forward Roberto Firmino and defender Joel Matip were ruled out of the 2-2 draw against Chelsea at the weekend after returning positive tests. Virgil van Dijk, Thiago Alcantara, Fabinho and Curtis Jones were also forced into isolation last month."The first-team training facilities at AXA Training Centre have been temporarily closed due to a rapidly growing number of suspected positive COVID-19 cases," read a statement from Liverpool. More to follow... Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :