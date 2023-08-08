England’s Maitland-Niles joins Lyon on four-year deal

England midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles has joined Lyon on a four-year deal after leaving Arsenal, the French club announced on Monday.

Maitland-Niles, 25, was a free agent after he departed from the English club after graduating from their academy.

The five-time international has had loan spells at sides such as Southampton, Roma and West Brom in recent years.

“I’m very happy to sign here,” Maitland-Niles said in a Lyon statement.

“If you told me when I was six years old that one day I would join Lyon, I would have never imagined it.

“I absolutely have to grab this opportunity,” he added.

Lyon starts its Ligue 1 campaign at Strasbourg on Sunday.