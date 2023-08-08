MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

England’s Maitland-Niles joins Lyon on four-year deal

Maitland-Niles, 25, was a free agent after he departed from the English club after graduating from their academy.

Published : Aug 08, 2023 09:19 IST , LYON - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Maitland-Niles has had loan spells at sides such as Southampton, Roma and West Brom in recent years.
Maitland-Niles has had loan spells at sides such as Southampton, Roma and West Brom in recent years. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Maitland-Niles has had loan spells at sides such as Southampton, Roma and West Brom in recent years. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

England midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles has joined Lyon on a four-year deal after leaving Arsenal, the French club announced on Monday.

Maitland-Niles, 25, was a free agent after he departed from the English club after graduating from their academy.

Also Read: PSG signs Portugal striker Ramos on loan from Benfica

The five-time international has had loan spells at sides such as Southampton, Roma and West Brom in recent years.

“I’m very happy to sign here,” Maitland-Niles said in a Lyon statement.

“If you told me when I was six years old that one day I would join Lyon, I would have never imagined it.

“I absolutely have to grab this opportunity,” he added.

Lyon starts its Ligue 1 campaign at Strasbourg on Sunday.

Related Topics

Ainsley Maitland-Niles /

Lyon /

Arsenal

Latest on Sportstar

  1. England’s Maitland-Niles joins Lyon on four-year deal
    AFP
  2. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Australia hails ‘Princess Mary’ after Denmark defeat
    Reuters
  3. UCI World C’Ships: Indomitable one-limbed Spaniard wins third track world, next target Paris
    Reuters
  4. Canadian Open: Monfils magic downs Eubanks
    Reuters
  5. Azarenka and Pliskova slog way into second round of rainy Canadian Open
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Indian sport plagued by disappointing setbacks

Ayon Sengupta
‘I believe that if it is my day, and my approach and my rhythm are set, I will put up a good jump when it matters’ — Sreeshankar

Murali Sreeshankar — ‘Kobe Bryant will always remain at the core of my heart’

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. England’s Maitland-Niles joins Lyon on four-year deal
    AFP
  2. PSG signs Portugal striker Ramos on loan from Benfica
    Reuters
  3. Switzerland keeper Sommer joins Inter from Bayern
    Reuters
  4. Mbappe’s standoff continues, now Neymar wants to leave PSG
    AP
  5. Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer’s return from injury still unclear
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. England’s Maitland-Niles joins Lyon on four-year deal
    AFP
  2. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Australia hails ‘Princess Mary’ after Denmark defeat
    Reuters
  3. UCI World C’Ships: Indomitable one-limbed Spaniard wins third track world, next target Paris
    Reuters
  4. Canadian Open: Monfils magic downs Eubanks
    Reuters
  5. Azarenka and Pliskova slog way into second round of rainy Canadian Open
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment