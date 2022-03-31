Football Football Man United to face Liverpool on pre-season tour to Thailand, Australia United will meet Liverpool in Bangkok on July 12 before flying to Australia to play A-League team Melbourne Victory on July 15 and Crystal Palace four days later. Reuters 31 March, 2022 16:21 IST Former Liverpool Phil Babb, left and former Manchester United Andy Cole players smile during a press conference announcing The Match Bangkok Century Cup 2022 between Manchester United and Liverpool in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, March 31, 2022. Manchester United and Liverpool will play in Thailand on July 12. - AP Reuters 31 March, 2022 16:21 IST Manchester United will face rival Liverpool as part of its pre-season tour to Thailand and Australia in July, the Premier League club announced on Thursday.United will meet Liverpool in Bangkok on July 12 before flying to Australia to play A-League team Melbourne Victory on July 15 and Crystal Palace four days later.The popular Melbourne Cricket Ground will host those matches.READ: Cafu, Matthäus amongst illustrious assistants for Qatar World Cup draw"It has been two years since the club has been able to travel on an international pre-season tour, so we can’t wait to get going this summer and reconnect with our fans in south-east Asia and Australasia," said chief operating officer Collette Roche.United is sixth in the Premier League on 50 points after 29 matches. It hosts Leicester City on Saturday. Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :