Football Football Man Utd charged for player behaviour in Brighton game Manchester United have been charged with failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion in Tuesday's 2-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion, England's Football Association (FA) said on Wednesday. Reuters 17 February, 2022 10:40 IST Referee Peter Bankes shows a red card to Brighton's Lewis Dunk during the English Premier League match against Manchester United. - AP Reuters 17 February, 2022 10:40 IST Manchester United have been charged with failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion in Tuesday's 2-0 win over Brighton and Hove Albion, England's Football Association (FA) said on Wednesday.United's players were in uproar after referee Peter Bankes initially handed Brighton defender Lewis Dunk only a yellow card after he grabbed Anthony Elanga's shoulder and dragged him back in the 53rd minute. Bryan Robson: McTominay could become future Manchester United captain United's players surrounded Bankes, with goal scorer Bruno Fernandes earning a yellow card for his protests.Bankes was advised to review the decision by the VAR and changed Dunk's yellow to a straight red card after watching a replay on the pitch side monitor.The FA said United have until Monday to respond to the charge. Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :