MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Laporte, McAtee score as Man City beats Bayern Munich in Tokyo friendly

Next up for City is a clash with Atletico Madrid in Seoul on Sunday, before it returns to England to take on Arsenal in the Community Shield.

Published : Jul 26, 2023 19:46 IST , Tokyo - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Rodrigo and the Manchester City team celebrate winning the pre-season friendly match against Bayern Munich at the National Stadium, Tokyo.
Rodrigo and the Manchester City team celebrate winning the pre-season friendly match against Bayern Munich at the National Stadium, Tokyo. | Photo Credit: KOJI WATANABE/ Getty Images
infoIcon

Rodrigo and the Manchester City team celebrate winning the pre-season friendly match against Bayern Munich at the National Stadium, Tokyo. | Photo Credit: KOJI WATANABE/ Getty Images

Goals from James McAtee and Aymeric Laporte gave Manchester City a 2-1 victory over Bayern Munich on Wednesday and secured the European champion its second win of the pre-season tour in Japan.

Mathys Tel was on target for Bayern, which lost 4-1 on aggregate to City in the quarter-finals of the Champions League last season.

Pep Guardiola’s men ultimately went on to win that competition for the first time, beating Inter Milan 1-0 in last month’s final in Istanbul to complete a historic treble.

ALSO READ: Bayern Munich confirms talks around Sadio Mane’s move to Saudi Arabia

The two European heavyweights spent most of the opening quarter of an hour sizing each other up in stifling conditions at Japan National Stadium in Tokyo.

Leroy Sane danced into the City penalty area and cut back for Jamal Musiala in the 17th minute, but his attempt was blocked at the last by Nathan Ake.

Two minutes later Sane cannoned a free-kick against the bar from 25 yards out.

McAtee -- who spent last season on loan at Championship side Sheffield United, making 37 appearances and scoring nine times to help the club secure promotion to the Premier League -- opened the scoring for City in the 21st minute.

The lively Rico Lewis broke into the Bayern penalty area and tee up Julian Alvarez, but after goalkeeper Yann Sommer saved the Argentinian’s low strike at full stretch the 20-year-old McAtee tapped the rebound into the unguarded net.

Thomas Tuchel sent out an entirely different XI for the second half, while City manager Guardiola opted to make eight half-time changes.

Water breaks were also enforced midway through each half in the sweltering heat in the Japanese capital.

Tel levelled for Bayern with nine minutes to play, converting a rebound from close range after City goalkeeper Ederson had denied Paul Wanner.

Laporte restored City’s lead five minutes later, tucking home neatly after Phil Foden nudged a rebound into his path.

Next up for City is a clash with Atletico Madrid in Seoul on Sunday, before it returns to England to take on Arsenal in the Community Shield.

Bayern has one more game in Tokyo against J-League side Kawasaki Frontale on Saturday and then travel to Singapore to take on Liverpool.

Related stories

Related Topics

Manchester City /

Bayern Munich /

Rodrigo /

Aymeric Laporte /

Pep Guardiola

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Sports Events in July 2023: Wimbledon, Ashes, FIFA Women’s World Cup, The Open, Tour de France and more
    Team Sportstar
  2. Deodhar Trophy: Prabhsimran, Rana script North’s win over Central
    Dhruva Prasad
  3. WFI elections set for new wrestling president with Brij Bhushan out of contention
    Y. B. Sarangi
  4. Laporte, McAtee score as Man City beats Bayern Munich in Tokyo friendly
    AFP
  5. Indian men’s, women’s football teams to participate in 2022 Asian Games after Sports Ministry exemption
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Chhetri: The epitome of a modern-day footballer

N. Sudarshan
Changing times: The New York Times</italic> is getting rid of its sports department and will instead rely on sports coverage from its website The Athletic going forward.

Last Word: Sports makes for lively pages

Suresh Menon
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Laporte, McAtee score as Man City beats Bayern Munich in Tokyo friendly
    AFP
  2. Bayern Munich confirms talks around Sadio Mane’s move to Saudi Arabia
    AFP
  3. Wrexham striker Mullin punctures lung in pre-season win over Man Utd
    Reuters
  4. UEFA punishes Croatia for offensive fan chants and disorder at Nations League Finals
    AP
  5. Leagues Cup: Messi scores twice as Miami crushes Atlanta to advance into knockouts
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Sports Events in July 2023: Wimbledon, Ashes, FIFA Women’s World Cup, The Open, Tour de France and more
    Team Sportstar
  2. Deodhar Trophy: Prabhsimran, Rana script North’s win over Central
    Dhruva Prasad
  3. WFI elections set for new wrestling president with Brij Bhushan out of contention
    Y. B. Sarangi
  4. Laporte, McAtee score as Man City beats Bayern Munich in Tokyo friendly
    AFP
  5. Indian men’s, women’s football teams to participate in 2022 Asian Games after Sports Ministry exemption
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment