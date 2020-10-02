Football Football Flashback: Man City's last Premier League victory against Leeds Leeds United hosts Manchester City in a Premier League contest on Saturday. City's last Premier League victory against Leeds was in January, 2003. Team Sportstar 02 October, 2020 13:31 IST Shaun Wright-Phillips of Manchester City uses his pace to take the ball past Gary Kelly and Paul Okon of Leeds United during the Premier League contest in January, 2003. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 02 October, 2020 13:31 IST Manchester City will meet newly promoted Leeds United in a Premier League contest at Elland Road on Saturday.City defeated Leeds 4-0 the last time the two sides met, in an FA Cup contest in February, 2013. Its last victory against Leeds in a Premier League contest, however, was in January, 2003.Shaun Goater and Niclas Jensen scored for City and Harry Kewell scored a consolation goal for Leeds in that contest held at Maine Road. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos