Flashback: Man City's last Premier League victory against Leeds

Manchester City will meet newly promoted Leeds United in a Premier League contest at Elland Road on Saturday.

City defeated Leeds 4-0 the last time the two sides met, in an FA Cup contest in February, 2013. Its last victory against Leeds in a Premier League contest, however, was in January, 2003.

Shaun Goater and Niclas Jensen scored for City and Harry Kewell scored a consolation goal for Leeds in that contest held at Maine Road.