Football

Flashback: Man City's last Premier League victory against Leeds

Leeds United hosts Manchester City in a Premier League contest on Saturday. City's last Premier League victory against Leeds was in January, 2003.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
02 October, 2020 13:31 IST

Shaun Wright-Phillips of Manchester City uses his pace to take the ball past Gary Kelly and Paul Okon of Leeds United during the Premier League contest in January, 2003. - GETTY IMAGES

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
02 October, 2020 13:31 IST

Manchester City will meet newly promoted Leeds United in a Premier League contest at Elland Road on Saturday.

City defeated Leeds 4-0 the last time the two sides met, in an FA Cup contest in February, 2013. Its last victory against Leeds in a Premier League contest, however, was in January, 2003.

Shaun Goater and Niclas Jensen scored for City and Harry Kewell scored a consolation goal for Leeds in that contest held at Maine Road.

 

 Latest updates

 IPL Interviews

 IPL Videos

 Fixtures

IPL Pictures 

IPL Features 

IPL Quiz 

My IPL 

  Dugout videos

 Related