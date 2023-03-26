Football

Manchester City beats Chelsea to move level with WSL leaders Man United

Chelsea had the opportunity to move to the top of the standings with a victory but looked far from their best as the result dropped Emma Hayes’s side to third, one point behind United and City.

Reuters
26 March, 2023 19:17 IST
Chelsea’s Jessica Carter in action with Manchester City’s Chloe Kelly.

Chelsea’s Jessica Carter in action with Manchester City’s Chloe Kelly. | Photo Credit: Reuters/Molly Darlington

Manchester City shook up the Women’s Super League (WSL) title race with a 2-0 win over reigning champions Chelsea on Sunday to move up to second place behind leaders Manchester United, level on 38 points but behind on goal difference.

Chelsea had the opportunity to move to the top of the standings with a victory but looked far from their best as the result dropped Emma Hayes’s side to third, one point behind United and City. However, the London side has a game in hand.

City took the lead in the 21st minute when Filippa Angeldahl scored her first WSL goal from the corner of the box, floating a shot past goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger, who stood rooted to the spot as she watched the ball sail into the top corner.

The home side doubled the lead at the half-hour mark when Lauren Hemp, who assisted the opener, pounced on a poor clearance and took her shot on the half-volley to beat the keeper.

Chelsea improved in the second half but struggled in the final third as City also slowed the tempo of the game down to deny the London side chances as it took the three points to set up a thrilling title race with six games left in the season.

