Women’s Super League: Weir seals win for Man City Women in derby

Caroline Weir struck a superb late winner as Manchester City beat Manchester United 1-0 in the Women’s Super League to keep alive its slender title hopes on Sunday.

Weir, on as a substitute, looked up and chipped United’s England goalkeeper Mary Earps from 25 metres in the 81st minute to finally reward City’s domination of the derby. It also continued her remarkable record against United as she has now scored in all three home Super League games against it since City was promoted.

City had created the better chances with Lauren Hemp wasting one opportunity and Jess Park denied by the woodwork.

Victory put City fifth, eight points behind leader Arsenal and two behind third-placed United.

Tottenham can move above United if it wins at bottom side Birmingham City later on Sunday.