Manchester City Women defender Bronze undergoes knee surgery

Manchester City Women defender Lucy Bronze has had knee surgery following Britain's Olympic campaign in Tokyo, the Women's Super League (WSL) club said.

City did not put a time frame on the 29-year-old full back's return but said she would return to training "in the near future".

ALSO READ | US women's national football team to play four post-Olympic matches

Bronze, who rejoined City in September after spending three seasons at Olympique Lyonnais, played in all four of Britain's matches in Tokyo as it reached the quarter-finals.

City finished two points behind WSL champions Chelsea last season. It begins its new campaign on September 4 at Everton.