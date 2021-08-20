Football Football Manchester City Women defender Bronze undergoes knee surgery City did not specify when 29-year-old full back's will return but said she would return to training "in the near future". Reuters 20 August, 2021 09:28 IST File Photo: Lucy Bronze rejoined City in September after spending three seasons at Olympique Lyonnais and returns after playing in the women's football quarter finals at Tokyo 2020 Games. - Getty Images Reuters 20 August, 2021 09:28 IST Manchester City Women defender Lucy Bronze has had knee surgery following Britain's Olympic campaign in Tokyo, the Women's Super League (WSL) club said.City did not put a time frame on the 29-year-old full back's return but said she would return to training "in the near future".ALSO READ | US women's national football team to play four post-Olympic matchesBronze, who rejoined City in September after spending three seasons at Olympique Lyonnais, played in all four of Britain's matches in Tokyo as it reached the quarter-finals.City finished two points behind WSL champions Chelsea last season. It begins its new campaign on September 4 at Everton. Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :