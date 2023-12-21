MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Man Utd commits to UEFA competitions after Super League verdict

Manchester United said it remains committed to playing in competitions run by UEFA despite Thursday’s EU court verdict which said Europe’s football governing body and FIFA contravened EU law by preventing the formation of a Super League.

Published : Dec 21, 2023 18:46 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Representative image
Representative image | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

Representative image | Photo Credit: Reuters

Manchester United said it remains committed to playing in competitions run by UEFA despite Thursday’s EU court verdict which said Europe’s football governing body and FIFA contravened EU law by preventing the formation of a Super League.

“Our position has not changed. We remain fully committed to participation in UEFA competitions, and to positive cooperation with UEFA, the Premier League, and fellow clubs through the ECA on the continued development of the European game,” the club said. 

More to follow...

Related Topics

Manchester United /

UEFA

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Curran handed four-match Big Bash ban for intimidating umpire
    Reuters
  2. SA vs IND Live Score, 3rd ODI: India 132/3 (30); Sanju Samson scores fifty vs South Africa
    Team Sportstar
  3. Man Utd commits to UEFA competitions after Super League verdict
    Reuters
  4. ISL 2023-24 Stats: Pereyra on top of Golden Boot list, Gurpreet dominates Golden Glove standings
    Siddanth Nair
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Contingency plans set for opening ceremony over security concerns says French President Emmanuel Macron
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Man Utd commits to UEFA competitions after Super League verdict
    Reuters
  2. ISL 2023-24 Stats: Pereyra on top of Golden Boot list, Gurpreet dominates Golden Glove standings
    Siddanth Nair
  3. Reaction to Court ruling UEFA, FIFA breached EU Law over Super League
    Reuters
  4. Court rules UEFA, FIFA breached EU Law over Super League
    AP
  5. Premier League: Klopp unhappy with Anfield atmosphere ahead of Arsenal’s visit
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Curran handed four-match Big Bash ban for intimidating umpire
    Reuters
  2. SA vs IND Live Score, 3rd ODI: India 132/3 (30); Sanju Samson scores fifty vs South Africa
    Team Sportstar
  3. Man Utd commits to UEFA competitions after Super League verdict
    Reuters
  4. ISL 2023-24 Stats: Pereyra on top of Golden Boot list, Gurpreet dominates Golden Glove standings
    Siddanth Nair
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Contingency plans set for opening ceremony over security concerns says French President Emmanuel Macron
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment