Man Utd commits to UEFA competitions after Super League verdict

Manchester United said it remains committed to playing in competitions run by UEFA despite Thursday’s EU court verdict which said Europe’s football governing body and FIFA contravened EU law by preventing the formation of a Super League.
“Our position has not changed. We remain fully committed to participation in UEFA competitions, and to positive cooperation with UEFA, the Premier League, and fellow clubs through the ECA on the continued development of the European game,” the club said.
More to follow...
